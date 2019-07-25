A communications expert is back working for South Kesteven District Council despite historic criticism of the amount that had been spent previously on his services.

Adrian Smith provided work for the council between June 2017 and October last year.

His role attracted controversy after Deepings Independent councillor Ashley Baxter revealed his company Emulus Communications typically was paid more than £10,000 a month.

Coun Baxter revealed the payments in July last year, saying he was ‘shocked’ SKDC was “paying over £140,000 a year to an external consultant for work which should rightly be carried out by council staff”.

An SKDC spokesman said Adrian Smith is now employed directly by the council on an 18-month contract as strategic communications and policy lead (housing).

They added: “He took up this post at the end of June following open recruitment and a panel-led decision-making process.”