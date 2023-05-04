A council has handed out £13,000 to support coronation events.

South Kesteven District Council’s community fund has been split between 15 events.

Among the recipients is Stamford Diversity Group, which is hosting a mini festival at Christ Church in Stamford on Sunday (May 7) from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.

Coronation events are being held across the district

Other council-funded events include a ceilidh hosted by Uffington Parish Council, a big lunch hosted by Braceborough and Wilsthorpe Parish Council, a community gathering in Manthorpe, a picnic in Swayfield, a flower festival in Deeping St James, a street party hosted by Bourne Events Group and a coronation lunch in Irnham.

Colsterworth Parish Council is using its funding to buy commemmorative medals for children in the village and Pointon and Sempringham Parish Council will buy bookmarks and packets of seeds for Pointon School pupils and the village’s rainbow and brownie groups.