Fire safety improvements costing up to £1million are expected to be made to council houses after regulations were ignored.

South Kesteven District Council must agree to the terms of a new two-year contract next week before the work can begin.

It comes three years after a report found the council was failing to follow fire safety regulations.

The first council-owned properties in South Kesteven were those at Lumby’s Terrace, Stamford.

In November 2020 the Regulator for Social Housing found that fire risk assessments were three years out of date, fire alarm testing hadn’t been carried out in sheltered accommodation or buildings with communal areas, and fire extinguishers and emergency lighting had not been checked recently enough.

Electrical testing was also overdue, increasing the potential risk of a fire.

Approving the new contract with Global HSE Solutions will allow new fire doors to be installed and associated safety work to take place.

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), said: “As a responsible social landlord we take the safety of our tenants extremely seriously.

“Fire safety is a key housing compliance obligation and the requirement to ensure compliant fire door installation with the necessary certification and maintenance is essential to ensuring the ongoing health and safety of our tenants, which this contract enables us to deliver.”

The council has also introduced new measures to improve communication with tenants, with a dedicated team on hand to answer queries and new processes to ensure repairs and inspections are managed more effectively.