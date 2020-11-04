Home   News   Article

South Kesteven council houses fail fire regulations and electrical safety checks

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:28, 04 November 2020
 | Updated: 17:29, 04 November 2020

A local authority has been failing to follow fire safety regulations on the council houses it provides for thousands of people.

A report by the Regulator for Social Housing says South Kesteven District Council has not been meeting the necessary standards it sets out for the properties’ electrical, fire safety and asbestos checks.

It outlined key areas in which the council fails in its safety processes and record-keeping for the homes.

