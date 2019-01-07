The call is out to start a conversation about culture.

South Kesteven District Council is developing a cultural strategy and is urging people to have their say.

A series of meetings will start in Stamford on Wednesday January 23, with events to follow in Bourne, Market Deeping and Grantham.

The council wants groups and individuals with an interest in arts, heritage, culture and all manner of creative activities to help SKDC with its strategy.

To begin with, these meetings will be by invitation only, but a wider programme of consultation – both online and face-to-face – will be introduced throughout the spring and early summer.

SKDC officers, working with colleagues within the council’s growth and regeneration company InvestSK, will lead the meetings to discuss the cultural sector and celebrate the vital role that arts and heritage play in the district’s economic development.

The meetings will explore South Kesteven’s current cultural landscape, identify priorities for future delivery, consider resource implications, recognise challenges and discover opportunities.

Council leader Matthew Lee said: “We are developing an exciting new cultural strategy that supports the Council’s ambitious growth plans for the District.

“The contribution of partners, stakeholders, residents, artists, performers and creatives is an important part of the process, to ensure a truly representative strategy fit for a new decade of cultural excellence in South Kesteven.”

The council says South Kesteven already has a rich vein of cultural activity, including two thriving arts centres and a varied festival programme.

Any arts or heritage practitioner or local group wishing to attend the initial meetings can register an interest to attend. Places are free but limited so participants are asked to contact the council as soon as possible.

To register or express an interest in being involved, contact Michael Cross (Heads of Arts for InvestSK) by email michael.cross@investsk.co.uk or by calling 07966 299400.

The Dates for the sessions are:

January 23 7pm-9pm Stamford Arts Centre Ballroom

January 29 7pm-9pm Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom

January 31 7pm-9pm Bourne Corn Exchange

February 127pm-9pm The Deepings - Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping