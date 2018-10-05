Matthew Lee

Progress made on major investment plans for Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings will be under the spotlight next week at South Kesteven District Council’s second business summit.

Twelve months ago the council announced a £40million programme of improvements across the area which they said would be under way or completed by 2020.

Plans for Stamford included a new digital hub in the Cattle Market, building new leisure facilities and an imrproved Georgian Festival. The Deepings was promised new leisure facilities, a 10,000sq ft office space and an improved literary festival.

Plans for Bourne include a new festival, investment in the market, serviced office space for micro-businesses and new town centre accommodation.

The 2018 Business and Economic Summit takes place at Grimsthorpe Castle on Thursday when council leader Matthew Lee (Con) will update guests on the progress made. Stamford MP Nick Boles (Con) will also speak.