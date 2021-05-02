While it was only a few months ago people took down their Christmas decorations, Stamford Town Council is already looking ahead to this year's festive season.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday (April 27), councillors decided that the Christmas lights in the town centre would be switched on between 10am and 1pm.

The events committee previously decided that they would be on between 12pm and 1am as opposed to last year's lights which stayed on 24/7.

Stamford Christmas lights 2020

Coun Susan Sandall (Con - St John's) put forward the suggestion to turn them on at 10am as it "gives a better shopping environment."

Coun Sheila Sismore (Ind - St George's) added: "It will give people a bit more encouragement to come into town shopping."

The minutes of the meeting were amended.