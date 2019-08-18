Residents of Oakham and visitors to the town have two great events coming up thanks to the work of the town council.

On Sunday August 18 the fun day returns to Cutts Close Park between 12pm and 5pm themed around a seaside trip.

On August 25 there will be a mini music festival running from 12pm to 8pm with three bands, a licensed bar and food stalls.

Oakham Town Council

Sally-Anne Wadsworth, Deputy Mayor of Oakham, explained that they have many plans to make the best use of Oakham’s parks and open spaces.

She said: “The town council has set up a working group to look at our future plans for our parks - to make sure we are making the best use of them for residents and visitors alike.”