Council meets for first time since mayor quit

Stamford deputy mayor Breda Griffin faced a tough first council meeting in charge when a proposal she made was widely rejected by councillors.

The Stamford Town Council met on Wednesday for the first time since Max Sawyer dramatically resigned as mayor during a council meeting on July 24.

Wednesday’s extra ordinary meeting was called to discuss matters arising from his resignation.

During the sitting, Coun Griffin, who chaired the meeting, suggested that in future councillors only be allowed to ask one question to officials from outside bodies who came to address the council.

Any further questions would have to be written on a sheet of paper and answered at a later stage.

However, Coun John Dawson took issue with the proposal.

“I may as well stay at home then,” he said.

“If you don’t like debate, don’t come on to council.

“You go into parliament to debate.

“We are a very successful council because we have debate.”

His statement was met by several comments of “here, here” from around the room.

Coun Griffin responded by saying: “Well, we will try it and see where we get.”

She then asked that “people” put their mobile phones away during the meetings as they caused distractions.

Councillors would not let the question matter go though, and Coun Bill Turner said he did not see a need for questions to be written down.

“It is up to the chairperson of the meeting to enforce the proper rules of the debate and that’s all that’s required,” he said.

Coun Bob Sandall proposed that the council not go “down the route” of writing questions down. It was seconded by coun Maxine Couch and councillors then voted in favour of the proposal. Coun Griffin said the idea had not been to stifle debate but to rather have an “orderly” meeting.

A proposal that a portrait of Max Sawyer hanging in the foyer of the Town Hall be removed immediately and replaced with a new picture of the council was also accepted. Council also agreed that a press release on his resignation - some three weeks after the fact - would be issued.