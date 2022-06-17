South Kesteven District Council has put its headquarters on the market and is downsizing into a cinema.

The St Peter’s Hill offices in Grantham were deemed too large and expensive to maintain.

The council leader says the sale presents an exciting opportunity for new development, but an opposition councillor fears it become a white elephant, standing empty.

The council offices in St Peter's Hill, which are on the market. Photo: Banks Long and Co

The council will relocate to the top floor of the nearby Savoy Cinema in a move estimated to save taxpayers £300,000 a year.

Banks Long and Co is selling the council's three-storey former home with the price available on application.

District council leader Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick) said, “The move from the council’s current St Peter’s Hill offices will allow the council to rationalise its space requirements by using modern space that is suited to the requirements of a modern local authority.

“This, in turn has allowed the council to bring to the market an opportunity for the private sector to create an exciting new development of the vacant space and land.”

Independent councillor Ashley Baxter (Market Deeping and West) said he had doubts about a quick sale.

“No one disagrees that the building is old and decrepit, and the new one would be more appropriate and a better size,” he said.

“The council leader has dropped hints that a buyer is lined up. I certainty hope that’s true and it doesn’t stand abandoned, gathering dust for years and years, and costing the council money on maintenance.

“Personally I can’t fathom who would be interested in this white elephant in the middle of town.”

Commercial property agency director James Butcher said Banks Long and Co were delighted to be assisting the council in its plans.

The listing describes it as “a rare opportunity to secure substantial redevelopment sites within Grantham town centre” and offers the potential for “a wide variety of different commercial and residential uses.”

The council voted last month to approve the £500,000 move, which would create flexible office space and a public sector hub.

Councillors agreed the current building was in need of work and was too big for the council’s current needs.