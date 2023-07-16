A council is planning to reduce the number of grass cuts from 10 a year to six.

Rutland County Council will award a new five-year grounds maintenance contract starting in January 2024, but will cut the number of grass cuts per annum from 10 down to six.

The new contract, which will run until December 2030, is in line with other local authorities, the full council meeting heard on Monday (July 10).

The Rutland County Council full council meeting on Monday, July 10, 2023

The main areas of work will be all of the grass within the 30 mph signs or ‘welcome to’ signs, including public open spaces, churchyards, Rutland County Council assets and associated grass verges.

Speaking to fellow members, Cllr Christine Wise (Lib Dem), portfolio holder for highways, transport and the environment, said: “A public consultation was carried out in April 2022, and there were 213 responses with a substantial number of the respondents feeling that mowing frequency could be reduced to benefit biodiversity and wildlife."

She said the cost of the contract was 13 per cent higher than the previous contract and the company that is likely to be offered the contract is "committed to employing local people and to providing volunteer training, which, given the number of volunteer groups we have, they will be very grateful, as well as carbon offsetting through sustainable planting and the use of green technology where possible”.

Parishes that decide to undertake their own grass cutting receive a contribution from the council which, at the moment, is an amount of two pence per meter squared, times ten (cuts per growing season); but from the commencement of the new contract will be increased to three pence per meter squared, times six (cuts).

Eleven parishes currently carry out their own grass cutting, costing the council £29,882.93 per annum.

The 2024/25 budget for grounds maintenance is £526,000 based on seven per cent inflation.

Members voted by majority to award the contract to the highest scoring bidder in line with the award criteria.