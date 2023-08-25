A council has responded to the campaign launched by the MP for Rutland and Melton for average speed cameras to be installed on the 'Rutland TT' route.

MP Alicia Kearns (Con) started a petition for the installation of average speed cameras along the B6047, which runs between Melton Mowbray and Market Harborough, and forms part of a 100-mile circular route which also takes in the county of Rutland. It is nicknamed after the race route on the Isle of Man.

Leicestershire County Council leader Nick Rushton (Con) said: “We’re very sorry to hear of the recent fatality. Back in 2020, we implemented a safety initiative on the B6047 which reduced the speed limit to 50mph. While accident rates have reduced in that time, we’ll be conducting a full post-scheme analysis later this year which will determine if any further action is justified and it’s also our intention to work closely with the police.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns

“There are 300-plus locations where speed cameras have been requested to address safety concerns, however, we simply don’t have the funding for this. Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful with a campaign which sought a change in Treasury rules that would have allowed us to retain fines from speeding to fund the capital costs of more average speed cameras.

“We’d very much appreciate the support of Leicestershire MPs in again taking up this matter with Government in recognition of the difference which cameras would make in many of our communities.”

Mrs Kearns said: "The B6047 stretch of the ‘Rutland TT’ route has seen too many tragic road traffic incidents, including another fatality recently.

“It is vital that we do all we can to prevent these accidents to protect our communities and all those on our roads.

“It is horrifying to go online and see people celebrating that they speed on this road as they drive past our families and through our communities, demonstrating a wilful disregard for other road users and our communities around them.

“So very many residents have directly shared their concerns about the safety of this road with me, and have called for urgent action to be taken. I am launching this petition to ensure that the voices of our communities are heard, and the strength of support for cameras along the B6047 is made clear to Leicestershire County Council.

“I will be presenting my petition to the council in due course, and I hope to work with them to identify the best way to stop speeding on this route.”

Mrs Kearns has also launched a speeding survey to hear feedback on which local villages regularly experience speeding, and what further action could be taken by the relevant local authority.

At present, Rutland is the only county in Britain without any fixed speed cameras.