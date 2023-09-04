A council’s CCTV control room could be relocated if plans are approved.

South Kesteven District Council is likely to approve the relocation of its CCTV control room to Grantham Police Station in Swingbridge Road at a cabinet meeting next Monday (September 11).

A budget amendment of £16,800 for work to make the switch is also recommended for approval.

Inside the South Kesteven District Council CCTV room

The council’s CCTV covers open public spaces in Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, and is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The relocation of our award-winning CCTV control room operation would strengthen our working relationship with the local policing team, and support improved community safety within the district.”

Benefits of the new site will include a faster timeline for police to review CCTV footage, modern facilities and reduction in operating costs.

The CCTV control room has been located at a site currently owned by the council for several years.

A council spokesperson said the current site is dated and constraints include limited space, parking provision and the proximity to partners who require access to the surveillance information.