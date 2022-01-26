A council is set to approve a budget of £1.3m to fund the demolition of buildings which will kick-start a Stamford development.

The former Cummins site in Barnack Road has stood empty for more than two years, and a proposal to build new homes, industrial units and a retirement village has been granted planning permission.

At a full South Kesteven District Council meeting tomorrow (January 27), councillors will be asked to approve funding of £1.303m to demolish all, bar one, of the existing buildings on the site.

The district council owns the factory site off Barnack Road and is working with Burghley Estates, owners of the greenfield land next door, on the development.

The scheme includes 190 homes, a retirement village of 150 further homes and a series of business units for office or light industrial use.

It will also include a convenience store and café, as well as public open space and cycle and pedestrian access to the parkland to the south of the site.

The development is included in the district's Corporate Plan 2020 to 2023 with a key action for its delivery under the corporate priority of ‘Growth and Our Economy’. The land was purchased by the council as being strategically important to the council’s growth ambitions in Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council paid £7.5m for the site in 2019.

The neighbouring field, which forms part of the development site, is owned by Burghley Estates.

On Thursday councillors will be asked to approve the demolition of the buildings and delegate authority to the chief executive, in consultation with the leader of the council, and enter into a contract with GF Tomlinson to undertake the works.

At a future council meeting, further approval will also be required for the remediation costs for the land.