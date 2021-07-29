A meeting is set to be held for people to raise their concerns about an application for 650 homes.

The Monarch Park development has been drawn up by Larkfleet Homes.

It forms the western part of the ‘Stamford North’ development and if plans are approved it would feature 650 new homes with affordable housing, a 30-hectare country park, a ‘local centre’, several children’s playgrounds, access to woodland and sports pitches.

Monarch Park

Despite forming part of Stamford town, the planning application is to be submitted to Rutland County Council rather than South Kesteven District Council due to the land falling just into Rutland's boundary.

Concerned about this, Stamford Town councillors have called for a meeting with planning officers in Rutland so they can express their worries about the application.

Clerk to the town council, Patricia Stuart-Mogg is set to write to the executive planning officer inviting him to the Town Hall for the special meeting.

One of the concerns raised by Stamford residents about the new development is the limited health care provision in the town.

Kelham Cooke, Lincolnshire County councillor (Con), said: "Ultimately Stamford needs a new GP surgery, it is a growing town but doesn't have the capacity."

He added that for future developments the council could put conditions in for developers to install infrastructure first, such as a doctors' surgery, before the first house is sold.

Richard Cleaver, Lincolnshire County councillor (Ind), added that the further away from the Lakeside surgeries the doctors is the better, making Monarch Park an ideal location.