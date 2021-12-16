‘A lack of supporting data’ is among the reasons a council is not endorsing a proposed solar farm.

Stamford Town Council has sent a letter to the companies behind Mallard Pass, a project to put solar panels on an area the size of 1,400 football pitches.

Outlining its case against the solar farm plan, the council said: "The proposed Mallard Pass development is more than eight times the size of the largest pre-existing solar farm in the UK," adding: "Standing the on the Greatford to Carlby Road looking towards Uffington, the site extends 'as far as the eye can see'."

The Mallard Pass solar farm proposal. Aerial photography by Alan Walters. Graphic by Iliffe Design

The loss of wildlife habitats and land for growing food crops are also considered in the letter, while a summary section states: "The Mallard Pass proposal only looks at one technology option, location and site. It can therefore be considered to be sub-optimal, which at a time of climate crisis is unacceptable."

The letter goes on to point out that the proposal "offers no supporting data and information" and "is being proposed by a company (Windel Energy) with no clear track record of running projects of any scale".

In a final point, the letter, which is signed by Coun Shaun Ford, chairman of Stamford Town Council planning committee, says the proposal does not conform to the South Kesteven Local Plan, which sets out future land use in the district.

Coun Shaun Ford

While the proposed area of development is nearer Essendine and Carlby than to Stamford, people in the town have also been asked for feedback on it.

According to Canadian Solar and Windel Energy - the two companies behind Mallard Pass - this and other feedback will help them shape the formal planning application they make. This application will go on to be decided by national government, rather than the local planning authorities, because it is so large.

The 'stage one' public consultation ended yesterday (Thursday), with a second - which will be the statutory consultation which the developer is obliged to carry out - due to take place in spring.

In the run-up to Thursday's deadline for feedback, the Mallard Pass Action Group put leaflets through hundreds of doors to ensure people were aware of the proposed solar farm.

The proposed 880-hectare site for Mallard Pass Solar Farm. Picture: Mallard Pass Solar Farm Limited

With the strapline "Yes to solar, no to Mallard Pass" the leaflet gave the feedback email address for Mallard Pass.

The group also encouraged people to send their email responses to their local MP.