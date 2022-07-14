A council has spent a pound rather than a penny on the town’s public toilets.

The Red Lion Square toilets have been snapped up by Stamford Town Council, which has bought the building from South Kesteven District Council for £1.

The proposal to take over the toilets as a package deal with other town assets was flushed away at a meeting last month until a ‘proper business plan’ was put in place. However at a special meeting held on Wednesday, councillors came to an agreement.