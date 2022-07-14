Home   News   Article

Stamford Town Council buys Red Lion Square toilets and St Peter’s Bastion from South Kesteven District Council but turns down lease on St Leonard’s Priory

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 16:00, 14 July 2022

A council has spent a pound rather than a penny on the town’s public toilets.

The Red Lion Square toilets have been snapped up by Stamford Town Council, which has bought the building from South Kesteven District Council for £1.

The proposal to take over the toilets as a package deal with other town assets was flushed away at a meeting last month until a ‘proper business plan’ was put in place. However at a special meeting held on Wednesday, councillors came to an agreement.

