South Kesteven District Council takes legal action against gypsy family on Haddon Road in Stamford
Published: 14:01, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 14:22, 23 July 2020
A council is taking legal action to force a gypsy family to "remove unauthorised works" at a site they bought on a Stamford housing estate.
South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) says Jamie Smith ignored a temporary ‘stop notice’ and has now sought an injunction from the courts.
It comes after Mr Smith, who has a wife and three children, laid down hard surfacing for his caravan and erected a fence around the plot of land on Haddon Road.
Read moreCrimeHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorSteve Creswell
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)