South Kesteven District Council takes legal action against gypsy family on Haddon Road in Stamford

By Steve Creswell
-
Published: 14:01, 23 July 2020
 Updated: 14:22, 23 July 2020

A council is taking legal action to force a gypsy family to "remove unauthorised works" at a site they bought on a Stamford housing estate.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) says Jamie Smith ignored a temporary ‘stop notice’ and has now sought an injunction from the courts.

It comes after Mr Smith, who has a wife and three children, laid down hard surfacing for his caravan and erected a fence around the plot of land on Haddon Road.

