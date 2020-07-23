A council is taking legal action to force a gypsy family to "remove unauthorised works" at a site they bought on a Stamford housing estate.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) says Jamie Smith ignored a temporary ‘stop notice’ and has now sought an injunction from the courts.

It comes after Mr Smith, who has a wife and three children, laid down hard surfacing for his caravan and erected a fence around the plot of land on Haddon Road.