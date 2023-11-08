Councillors have approved a revised plan to tackle carbon emissions.

In a meeting yesterday (Tuesday), South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet unanimously approved the revised climate change plan outlining the priority areas the council will tackle to reduce carbon emissions.

The revised Climate Action Strategy was developed after a public consultation earlier this year.

SKDC

In the plan, SKDC ‘commits’ to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 30 per cent by 2030, and ‘endeavours’ to become net-zero before 2050.

Coun Rhys Baker believes the council needs to be “nimble” and respond to climate changes as they “arise”.

Coun Ben Green said the council had a “strong role” to play in improving carbon emissions and with the plan’s approval, it felt like the “hard work is beginning”.

The council has come up with eight priority themes to help hit its emissions targets.

Built environment - buildings across South Kesteven will be high energy efficient and reduce its dependence on fossil fuel heating systems.

Power - South Kesteven will increase its renewable energy generation and be more self-sufficient with energy.

Growing its green economy - South Kesteven will have a “strong” low-carbon economy with more low-carbon employment opportunities

Natural environment - Wildlife habitats will be valued, maintained, enhanced and created in the district and “biodiversity is restored”.

Transport - Emissions from transport are reduced throughout South Kesteven and there are more “flexible and low carbon travel options”.

Resources - Waste is “valued” as a resource and circular economy principles are in practice, and water efficiency and management is improved.

Communities - People are aware of the value of a “clean and healthy environment” and the district is “better adapted to a changing climate”.

Decision making - Climate and net zero plans are “fully embedded” with SKDC decision making.