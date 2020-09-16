South Kesteven District Council ends leisure centre contract with 1Life
Published: 16:23, 16 September 2020
| Updated: 16:26, 16 September 2020
South Kesteven District Council is bringing the management and operation of its four leisure centres in-house.
This is part of their plan to have greater flexibility on how the facilities are managed and potentially accelerate the council’s leisure improvements programme.
Under the proposals all staff employed at the centres will transfer on their existing pay and conditions to a new, council owned company called LeisureSK.