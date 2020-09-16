Home   News   Article

South Kesteven District Council ends leisure centre contract with 1Life

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 16:23, 16 September 2020
 | Updated: 16:26, 16 September 2020

South Kesteven District Council is bringing the management and operation of its four leisure centres in-house.

This is part of their plan to have greater flexibility on how the facilities are managed and potentially accelerate the council’s leisure improvements programme.

Under the proposals all staff employed at the centres will transfer on their existing pay and conditions to a new, council owned company called LeisureSK.

