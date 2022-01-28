A council has approved a budget of £1.3m to fund the demolition of buildings which will allow work to begin on a large Stamford development.

The former Cummins site in Barnack Road, which South Kesteven District Council bought for £7.5m in 2019, has stood empty for more than two years.

A proposal to build new homes, industrial units and a retirement village was granted planning permission in October with the council voting yesterday (January 27) to approve funding of £1.303m to demolish all, bar one, of the existing buildings on the site.

An artist's impression of St Martin's Park in Stamford

The St Martin's Park development will include 190 new homes, a retirement village of a further 150 homes and a series of business units and office space as well as a convenience store and café, public open space and cycle and pedestrian access to Burghley Park.

Council leader Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick) said: “This presents the district with an amazing opportunity not just in Stamford but across the whole of the district, providing housing and also including affordable retirement villages."

He added that previously businesses have had to base themselves in other towns and cities due to 'supply not meeting demand', but believes the new development will help to combat this issue.

The former Cummins site is to become the St Martin's Park development off Barnack Road, Stamford

The development is included in the district's Corporate Plan 2020 to 2023 with a key action for its delivery under the corporate priority of ‘Growth and Our Economy’. The land was purchased by the council as being strategically important to the council’s growth ambitions in Stamford.

Coun Nick Robins (Con - Castle) supported the report, adding: “It’s an exciting time both for the the mix of changes we’re bringing in the development and for the expansion of Stamford.”

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford All Saints) questioned why mitigating the affects of climate change is not mentioned in the report while Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem - Stamford St George's) asked why Burghley Estate was only contributing £250,000 when they own half the site.

Councillors were mostly in support, though some had questions around climate change, the finances and just a £250,000 contribution from Burghley Estate.

The finances of the project were also raised, with South Kesteven District Council planning to sell their share on after the demolition, with Coun Anna Kelly (Ind -Bourne West) adding 'we need to be confident it's all going to be worth while and show a profit for us'.

However, at the meeting Coun Cooke was unable to share how much the council would make from their investment as it is 'commercially sensitive', likewise with details of Burghley's contribution.

He added that the contractors will reuse as much of the material as possible.

With a majority of votes for the proposal, the councillors delegated authority to the chief executive, in consultation with the leader of the council, to enter into a contract with GF Tomlinson to undertake the works.