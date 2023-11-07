A council will spend £350,000 relocating its customer service centre.

Members of South Kesteven District Council unanimously agreed to move its customer service team from the Guildhall in Grantham to the ground floor of The Picture House in the town.

The move is expected to happen next October.

The Savoy Cinema in Grantham.

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of SKDC, said it would allow the public to access “direct and face to face support”.

The council closed its Stamford office in 2020.