A town council has upped it budget ahead of taking on new assets.

Stamford Town Council is increasing its precept by five per cent for band D properties in the next financial year.

This is because of uncertainty about the cost of the assets it will be taking on.

Stamford Town Hall

Councillors agreed in September to buy the public toilets in Red Lion Square and St Peter's Bastion in West Street.

While these were bought for £1 each from South Kesteven District Council, there will be maintenance costs and it has not received clarity of how much it will have to pay out each year.

Stamford Town Council is also taking ownership for the Empingham Road playing fields.

Deputy mayor Andrew Croft said: "We tried to keep the precept to a minimum but we currently don't have information on the assets.

"We need to take steps to protect the assets we are going to take on, which until July we wont know what we can expect the income from the playing fields to be."

The decision to increase the precept was unanimously approved and no objections were made from residents.