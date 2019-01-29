South Kesteven District Council warns against phone scam
Published: 14:25, 29 January 2019
| Updated: 14:26, 29 January 2019
South Kesteven District Council is warning residents to be on their guard against a phone scam.
The council reports people are being contacted on the phone by someone claiming to be from SKDC council regarding an accounting error resulting in a "refund".
The council said: "They then ask for bank/card details for a fast payment.
"This is a scam and SKDC would never ask for bank or card details over the phone."