South Kesteven District Council warns against phone scam

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 14:25, 29 January 2019
 | Updated: 14:26, 29 January 2019

South Kesteven District Council is warning residents to be on their guard against a phone scam.

The council reports people are being contacted on the phone by someone claiming to be from SKDC council regarding an accounting error resulting in a "refund".

The council said: "They then ask for bank/card details for a fast payment.

"This is a scam and SKDC would never ask for bank or card details over the phone."

