A council has refused to reveal how much it spent on new barriers in a town car park.

South Kesteven District Council has installed the bright yellow barriers alongside some of the spaces at Scotgate car park in Stamford.

The council would not say what prompted the decision, but it is thought they were installed to protect the neighbouring building from damage.

A council spokesman said: "This work is part of SKDC's ongoing programme of activity. Following a regular review, we decided to make this improvement to the car park."

