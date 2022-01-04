A councillor who called covid restrictions a tool for evil and compared the Canadian prime minister to Hitler has defended his right to use 'emotive' language.

Dr Peter Moseley, the Conservative councillor for Aveland Ward, which includes the villages of Rippingale, Asklackby and Pointon, has been criticised by fellow councillors for a series of recent posts he made on his personal Twitter account.

In a tweet on January 1, he said: “We’re now into 2022… My hopes for this year are many, but the most important one is the repeal of vaccine mandates for front line healthcare staff, and the end to the emergency measures within the coronavirus act.

“It has turned out to be a tool for evil, rather than good.”

Coun Dr Moseley also used his account to argue against masks for school children and vaccine mandates, and said covid statistics are 'propaganda' and 'misleading'.

Tweeting about Canada’s covid rules and comments from prime minister Justin Trudeau about vaccine hesitancy, he said: “Trudeau has lost his mind. He is completely nuts and is holding an entire country hostage.

He later called him a “psychopath” and added: “Yep, we can see Trudeau going all Hitler on the population.”

He also accuses his own government in the UK of “bullying schoolchildren” and “acting like bossy parents”.

Councillors Richard Cleaver (Ind) and Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem aligned with Ind), who both represent wards in Stamford, responded to Coun Dr Moseley on Twitter.

Coun Cleaver tweeted that calling the Coronavirus Act a 'tool for evil' was "a rather extreme claim which either needs to be backed up with some evidence or withdrawn".

Coun Wheeler said: "Likening Trudeau to Hitler is appalling," and added: “I appreciate that Coun Dr Moseley wants an end to all restrictions and 'freedom'. I personally think that getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in crowded places is the best way of combatting Covid, ending restrictions and restoring 'freedom'.”

Labour’s Lee Steptoe (Grantham Earlesfield) said Coun Moseley's views were "clearly abhorrent and will undermine public health measures that are needed to protect against covid"

He added: “Dr Moseley is an ex-member of the British National Party (BNP) and so has a record of extreme views going back many years. It is disappointing that the Tories continue to indulge them.”

He said his party would meet to consider lodging a complaint to the council’s Monitoring Officer.

Coun Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: "The individual views expressed by Coun Dr Moseley on his personal Twitter account are not the views of the Conservative Party or South Kesteven District Council.

“We are advised by our public health professionals on the best way forward in following their guidelines given, and I echo their message that the best thing we can all do is to get vaccinated and have the booster vaccine as soon as possible.”

Coun Dr Peter Moseley said his social media is his personal business and that he does not have council or councillor-related social media accounts, nor does he use use social media for council-related business.

He added: "If people are outraged by what I have to say on my personal feeds, then that really is their problem, and not mine.

"Feigning such outrage to make some political point is quite disappointing, but no more than I would expect from some people.

"I have friends, family, and employees across the globe, and some in areas where they live in fear of their safety at the moment because of the actions of state leaders.

"They have bags packed at doorways ready to flee their homes with their children. Can you imagine what that is like?

"I will not hesitate to use strong emotive language where it is justified.

"Hopefully, some people might choose to investigate these issues rather than be shocked by the fact somebody feels strongly about them."

