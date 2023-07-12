A former council leader has joined a business group to help it thrive.

Oliver Hemsley is the new membership development executive for the Rutland Chamber of Commerce.

The group brings companies together to share knowledge and grow through events, networking and international trade support.

Oliver Hemsley

Oliver, a former leader of Rutland County Council, said: “Rutland needed a focal point to help bring brilliant and different business services together. I strongly believe Rutland Chamber of Commerce can provide this and will help the county grow together, supporting businesses of all sizes and sectors and giving them new opportunities.”

Chief executive Simon Beardsley said: “Oliver brings a wealth of qualities to the table and his knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue to grow and develop.”