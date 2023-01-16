A leading Conservative on South Kesteven District Council has quit the group.

Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew is now listed as an unaligned independent on the council website.

The representative for Casewick, which covers from Uffington to Langtoft, has voiced continued support for the leader of the Conservative-run council, Coun Kelham Cooke.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (Independent) Photo: SKDC (61876653)

She was formerly part of the leadership team, serving as the cabinet member for culture and visitor economy.

Coun Trollope-Bellew said: “I have decided to step back for a while but will continue to support the aims and ambitions of the leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke.”

She has served on the council continuously since being elected in 2011.

Coun Cooke will be taking on the role of cabinet member for culture and visitor economy until further notice.

Former council leader Coun Matthew Lee also switched his allegiance to unaligned last month after an apparent falling out with his party.

He was seen exchanging heated words with his former colleagues following a meeting on the closure of the Deepings Leisure Centre.