Deepings councillor probes SKDC on leisure centres
A senior district councillor expects to have a better idea in September when better leisure facilities will be delivered across the district.
Earlier this year, South Kesteven District Council announced plans to spend tens of millions of pounds on ‘enhanced’ leisure facilities in the district’s four towns, including new centres in Stamford and Market Deeping.
Coun Virginia Moran (Ind- Market and West Deeping) told a council meeting last week she was concerned about how developments affecting Grantham might affect plans for new facilities in Market Deeping. She said: “I want to know to the nearest year [when they arrive].”
Cabinet member for Growth Coun Helen Goral (Con-Grantham Arnoldfield) replied talks were still underway with landowners and other third parties.
“I will ensure that by September I will be able to give a better indication. Our commitment hasn’t faltered.”
