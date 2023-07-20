A councillor has resigned from the cabinet after less than two months in the role.

Rutland County Councillor Raymond Payne (Lib Dem) has stepped down from his role as portfolio holder for children’s services, homelessness and housing services due to personal reasons.

He will continue as ward councillor for Oakham South.

Coun Tim Smith (Lib Dem), ward member for Normanton, will take the position.

Leader of Rutland County Council, Gale Waller, said: “I would like to thank Coun Payne on behalf of Rutland County Council for all of his hard work during his time as portfolio holder.

“I know that this was a difficult decision and am pleased he will continue to serve the people of Rutland as ward member for Oakham South.”