While many people are craving a trip abroad, one Stamford resident has found travelling in the pandemic was more than he bargained for.

For Simon Fenn, who flew to Milan on December 20, his short trip away for Christmas has become more long-term.

Simon caught the last flight out to spend the holiday with his partner Lara in her hometown, Romagnano Sesia.

Simon Fenn and his partner Lara, who are stuck in Italy

The Stamford town councillor said: “In the middle of my flight at 5pm they made an announcement saying all flights were cancelled. I managed to land in Milan and on arrival they said I had to get another test, even though I had a negative one before I went.”

While scouring the internet for flights, Simon has spotted that flights from Milan are running from March 1.

However, with Milan being in a different region to Romagnano Sesia, Simon is unsure whether he can safely travel to the airport.

Coun Simon Fenn who is stuck in Italy

“The problem is we are not supposed to travel from region to region, it’s like in Lincolnshire going into Rutland,” he said. “But as the zones are coming down to yellow, I’m looking into it to see if we can travel to another region.”

Having spent time in both Italy and England, Simon has noticed differences in the measures authorities put in place.

“Everyone is wearing masks in the street,” the 58-year-old said.

“There’s no argument. You have to wear it if you go into someone’s house , although you are only allowed in your family’s houses.”

He added: “If you don’t follow the rules you get fined on the spot.

“They do spot checks on cars if you are driving from one place to another.”

Another difference to England is that shops, bars and restaurants are all open until 6pm with a curfew for everyone at 10pm, with Simon enjoying an ice cream from a shop. Secondary school pupils are also attending in-person lessons two days a week.

“I think the first initial lockdown when they lost so many people has made a difference to the way people responded,” said Simon.

“I keep watching on the news people in England getting fined for still going out in groups. On Italian news you don’t hear anything of that.“