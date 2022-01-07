A councillor who compared the Canadian prime minister to Hitler has been suspended from the Conservative Party.

Coun Peter Moseley made the comment on the social media platform Twitter, alongside posts in which he called the UK Government's covid restrictions a 'tool for evil'.

Yesterday (Thursday, January 6) he retweeted a parody of an application for British citizenship which was designed to be a joke. The Rutland and Stamford Mercury will not republish it because it could be deemed to be offensive.

Coun Peter Moseley has been suspended from the local Tories pending investigation

Following his suspension today, a spokesman for South Kesteven District Council said: “The views expressed by Coun Moseley are on a personal social media account and do not reflect those of the council.

“South Kesteven District Council is committed to inclusivity and equality and takes any form of racism, or other behaviour likely to cause offence, extremely seriously.

“Coun Moseley has been suspended pending investigation by the Conservative Party and from the South Kesteven Conservative Group and is now listed as Independent Unaligned.”

One of the tweets

Coun Moseley said, earlier this week: "If people are outraged by what I have to say on my personal feeds, then that really is their problem, and not mine."

He added that he had "friends, family, and employees" living in fear of the state in other parts of the world, and that he "will not hesitate to use strong emotive language where it is justified".

Coun Moseley added that he would not be willing comment further on the issue.

Last year a councillor was forced to step down as vice chairman after making a racist comment at a council meeting.