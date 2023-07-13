A councillor spent a day making house-to-house visits in his ward – but rather than canvassing for votes, he was emptying the bins.

Ashley Baxter was keen to find out for himself how the system works and what challenges the team face.

He hopes the experience will put him in a more informed position when taking decisions about South Kesteven District Council’s waste management.

Coun Baxter (Ind), who is deputy leader of the council, said: “We have some important developments ahead concerning waste management, including the introduction of a separate paper and card recycling bin early next year.

“This would reduce the amount of contamination from dirty plastic and unwashed jars, which will improve the quality and value of paper and card sent for recycling and far less will end up in the at the incinerator.

“Working in the Deepings with the experts in this crew has definitely helped me better understand how the bin collection system works, and where the problems and pinch-points are most likely to occur.

Councillor Ashley Baxter working on the bins in West Deeping

“The way the council decides planning applications also has implications for the refuse collection service, which we must take into account.”

Coun Baxter, who represents Market Deeping and West Deeping, completed full training ahead of his shift last week. He joined driver Jamie Greenhall and loaders Luke Trim and Terrence Wilkinson to empty the black bins.

His visit was part of a series of ward walkabouts planned during the next few weeks when council leader Richard Cleaver (Ind) will join other councillors in their areas.