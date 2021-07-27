Lincolnshire County Councillors have added their weight to a petition to re-instate recently axed waste collections in Stamford.

The petition was launched by Rose Battey to bring back the Saturday morning bin lorry collections at the Cattle Market car park for bulky waste unsuitable for wheelie bins.

The service was paused at the start of the pandemic and scrapped permanently by the county council earlier this month.

Cattle Market car park in Stamford

County councillors for Stamford, Kelham Cooke (Con) and Richard Cleaver (Ind) issued a joint statement fully supporting the petition and pledging 'to do all they can to get the service back up and running'.

Coun Cleaver said the council had decided to end the collections in both Stamford and Mablethorpe back in 2016.

A scrutiny committee then scaled down the cuts, recommending the service be retained in both towns, but without the green waste collections.

Stamford is the largest town in Lincolnshire without a waste recycling centre

"This is simply re-testing a decision that was overturned five years ago," Coun Cleaver said.

"We have won the fight and recovered it once, and I'm quite confident that the same arguments will apply this time and the decision will be overturned again."

The loss of the weekly collections leaves residents facing a trip to the recycling centre in Bourne.

This falls in line with LCC policy that 95 per cent of residents should live within 12 miles of a recycling centre.

The move will save the council £36,000 which it says will be invested into other waste facilities.

However, Coun Cleaver backed the petition's concerns the decision could lead to more fly tipping.

"The low usage of recycling centres during Covid has saved the council a fortune so I don't see the need to do this," he added.

"The sum of £36,000 is not a great amount of money in the great scheme of things so it does seem an odd choice."

To add your name to the petition, visit www.change.org/p/lincolnshire-county-council-restore-the-saturday-waste-recycling-collection-in-stamford-lincolnshire