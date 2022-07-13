Concerned that 'an opportunity of a lifetime' is being missed, councillors have called for a debate.

An opportunity to buy several historic sites in Stamford for £1 each was turned down at a town council meeting at the end of June by councillors concerned they could be landed with a hefty bill for their upkeep without a proper business plan in place.

The Red Lion Square toilets, St Peter’s Bastion and St Leonard’s Priory were set to be transferred into the hands of Stamford Town Council for £1 each.

St Peter's Bastion in West Street, Stamford

The assets are in the current care of South Kesteven District Council, which ‘holds the keys’ to St Leonard’s Priory, and previously put the Bastion - part of the medieval town wall - on the market for £50,000 in January.

Stamford Town Council was told if they want one they have to take them all, leaving a concerned majority voting against the decision to sign the deal.

Now a number of councillors have called an extraordinary meeting at 6pm tonight (Wednesday, July 13) in a bid to get the deal to buy the town assets pushed through.

St Leonard's Priory

Having expressed 'grave concerns' about last month's decision, councillors Bob Sandall, Susan Sandall, John Dawson and Sheila Sismore hope to change the council's mind and sign the deal to take on the properties.

Following the June meeting, a spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council was unable to confirm any details about the offer. He said: “Informal conversations have taken place between the two councils with regard to potential transfer of responsibility for specific assets.

Red Lion Square toilets

“However no formal proposals have been made and we await an update from Stamford Town Council so that we can formalise our position.”

The meeting at 6pm tonight can be joined here.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.