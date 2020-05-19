Staff at St Augustine's Catholic Voluntary Academy in Stamford create Bruno Mars video for pupils
Published: 16:02, 19 May 2020
Teachers at a primary school have made a morale-boosting video for their pupils.
Staff members at St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy are seen holding up messages to the tune of Count On Me by Bruno Mars.
They posted it to their new Twitter page on May 15 and have received stacks of positive feedback from parents and children.
Read moreCoronavirusEducationHealthStamford
More by this authorSteve Creswell