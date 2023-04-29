Communities are pulling together to finalise their plans for celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

The majority of events are taking place during a three-day period, starting with the coronation service itself on Saturday, May 7 at 11am.

From individual street parties to record-breaking picnic attempts and family fun days, there is plenty going on to mark the historic event.

The coronation of King Charles takes place on May 6.

Here’s a pick of what’s happening across Stamford, Bourne and Rutland.

Saturday, May 6

Elsea Park Community Centre in Bourne will screen the coronation service at 11am.

A reception will be held at Great Casterton church hall at 7pm with free prosecco before a knitted crown is paraded to the beacon lighting at the village crossroads at 8pm

Sunday, May 7

A coronation community market takes place in North Street, Bourne, from 10am until 4pm with an attempt to create the county’s longest picnic table.

A church service at All Saints Church, Oakham, takes place at 10.30am followed by a parade to Cutts Close for the party in the park from midday. Enjoy live music, entertainment and food stalls.

A village fete will be held in the field behind The Crown at Great Casterton from 1-6pm with stalls, music, a tombola and family entertainment. Admission is £1 with free parking.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at St Andrew’s Church, West Deeping, at 11am followed by a ‘big lunch’ from midday at The Red Lion. Enjoy a tombola, games, tug of war, raffle, bouncy castle, music and screening of the coronation concert.

A coronation lunch takes place from 12.30pm at Careby, Aunby and Holywell village hall. Bring a picnic. There will be a bar, raffle, cakes and ice creams on sale plus games in the paddock, weather permitting.

Everyone is welcome at a coronation party at Christ Church, Green Lane, Stamford, from 12.30-3.30pm with music from Latino Sound and King Don Steel Drums, street art from Tony Nero and poetry from Scott Coe and Daniel Paice. Admission and refreshments are free.

King Don Steel Drums

A family fun day will take place from 1-5pm at Lawrence Park, Thurlby. Bring a picnic, blankets and chairs. There will be live music, vintage fair rides, a cake stall, raffle, pinata, balloon arch photo booth and a beat the goalie competition. Proceeds will go towards buying Tommy figures for the village.

Monday, May 8

Grab a bargain at a car boot sale, starting from 7am at Ketton Sports and Community Centre.

Stamford Town Council is organising a 'Coronation Big Help Out' on the Recreation Ground from midday until 5pm with music and entertainment.

Tuesday, May 9

Enjoy music which is fit for a king performed by Rutland harpist Harriet Flather. She will perform at Oakham Library at 2.30pm. Admission and refreshments are free.

Harriet Flather will perform at Oakham Library

Let us know how you’re celebrating by emailing andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk