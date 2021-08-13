A principal was counting the smiles at his school this week, as children received their GCSE results.

Dismissing talk of 'grade inflation', Carl Smith from Casterton College said that to mark down teenagers because of a pandemic over which they had no control would be a "gross injustice".

At his school in Great Casterton, grades were much improved compared with 2019, the last to be awarded before the pandemic.

Carl Smith

Of this year's GCSE pupils, 15 per cent received grades 9-7 in English and maths (up from 5.3 per cent), 77 per cent received grade 9-5 in science (up from 72 per cent) and 95 per cent grade 9-5 in a language (up from 81 per cent).

Mr Smith said: "Today is not about how well the school did, but how many smiles were on the faces of our pupils," adding that pupils "all missed the equivalent of six months of teaching and even when they were in school, things were far from normal."

He concluded: "The bottom line with Casterton is that even through this most traumatic of times, our pupils have come out with flying colours.

"The quality of teaching, including remote teaching, has been excellent, as has the quality of care. Well, done everyone!"

