A five-bedroom modern country house with an heated outdoor swimming pool is on the market for £1,250,000.

Mulberry House in Castle Bytham Road, in Swayfield is on sale through Nest Estates.

The property is described as “a superb country residence, quietly located on the edge of the village and just a step from the countryside that surrounds it”.

Mulberry House is on the market for £1.25 million. Photo: Nest Estates

The house is built from Stamford stone, and benefits from plenty of windows affording the rooms lots of natural daylight.

The ground-floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, open plan kitchen breakfast room with living area, a sitting/dining room with fireplace, a drawing room with feature fireplace, bedroom five/study with en-suite, a utility room and a larger than usual double garage with plant area.

The first floor offers a light and bright landing, principal suite with dressing room and en-suite bath/shower room.

Four further bedrooms are served by a further en-suite, and a family bathroom with bath and shower.

Outside, the property benefits from a wrap around plot with mature trees and hedges offering privacy extending to approximately half an acre.

The home has a heated outdoor swimming pool, a gated driveway with off-road parking for plenty of cars and a double garage.