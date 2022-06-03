Home   News   Article

Burghley Game and Country Fair in Stamford attended by many

By Chloe Butler
Published: 16:35, 03 June 2022
 | Updated: 16:43, 03 June 2022

Thousands of people attended the first day of a country fair that will continue over the weekend.

Burghley Game and Country Fair mixes the fun of country pursuits with shopping opportunities, and it is attracting people from across a wide area who are eager to see what it has to offer.

Some visitors enjoyed the sunshine while tucking into refreshments from the stalls, while others had a go at a range of activities such as trying their luck in the raffle or testing their precision with the clay-pigeon shooting.

