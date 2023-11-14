The team at a hotel is toasting to its success after winning two coveted AA Rosettes and a five-star rating.

The Finch’s Arms in Hambleton was visited earlier this month by a mystery AA inspector sent to decide whether the venue was worthy of a top accolade.

After enjoying a meal, the inspector awarded The Finch’s Arms with two rosettes for its restaurant while the 10-bedroom country inn was given a five-star rating for its rooms.

Lois Strong-Stretton, reception and events manager, and Liam Homes, manager

The Finch’s Arms has been owned by Colin and Celia Crawford, directors of the Proper Pub Company, for 20 years.

Their son and daughter, Charlotte Maulik and Jordan Crawford, joined the management team some years later and the family also owns The Finch’s ‘little sister’, The Admiral Hornblower in Oakham.

Charlotte, director, said: “We were over the moon to hear that an anonymous individual visited our lovely, boutique hotel on a damp November day and rated it so highly that they gave it the top ranking a hotel could receive from the AA.

A dessert at The Finch's Arms

“Add to that, our stunning restaurant has received two AA rosettes which to us is the icing on the cake.

“It’s a tribute to our marvellous team and we are delighted.”

The boutique hotel bedrooms at The Finch’s Arms have recently been renovated and designed to feel like ‘home from home’, which is thought to have impressed the inspector.

The management team at The Finch's Arms in Hambleton

The restaurant offers pub classics as well as a la carte and set menus.

Food being plated at The Finch's Arms

