Rutland’s Sergeant Paul Kear is retiring after 30 years in the police service.

Sergeant Kear has spent the last three years of his career based at Oakham Police Station responsible for the team of PCs and Police Community Support Officers based there.

“My years in Rutland have been some of the most pleasurable of my service,” said Sgt Kear. “The relationships I have built, resulting in the good work that has been done between the police, our partners and the community, have been very satisfying indeed.

Chief constable of Leicestershire Police Rob Nixon with retiring Sergeant Paul Kear

“I leave, knowing that Rutland is in very safe hands. My replacement, Sergeant Liam Palmer, has all the skills and experience to consolidate where we are currently and will continue to deliver a good and continuously improving service.”

Sgt Palmer joined Leicestershire Police in 2012 as a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) before becoming a police officer four years later in 2016. He has worked on response and in neighbourhoods in both Leicester city centre, Keyham Lane and at Melton Mowbray. He was promoted to sergeant in 2021 and is now transferring to Rutland.

He said: “I was brought up in Rutland so I have a strong emotional tie to the county and I am delighted to be working in an area that means so much to me as its neighbourhood sergeant. I can’t wait to get out into the community and maintain the strong connections that Paul has already built and want to continue to deliver an excellent police service across Rutland.”

Sgt Liam Palmer

Inspector Lindsey Madeley-Harland, Commander of the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area, said: “I have worked with Paul on and off for many years, he has been an exceptional asset to the Neighbourhood Policing Area and more so to Rutland. His understanding of rural policing and dedication to working with partners has always been praised.

“He is going to be a loss to the force but I know he will thoroughly enjoy his retirement which is very well deserved and I am sure he will not manage to stay away from the Cicle Classic events that he has so often been a key part of. I personally am really going to miss Paul and I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank him for all his hard work and dedication.”

Sgt Kear added: “I have been very fortunate and this job has been very good to me and I have enjoyed every single role I have done.

“After 30 years in uniform I think I am going to need a little time to decompress. I am going to take time over the summer to reflect, to re-orientate myself and look forward to the next chapter.”