What a glorious weekend of weather we’ve had, there’s nothing quite like being at home in Rutland when the sun is shining, writes county MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

We really are so fortunate to live in such a beautiful part of the country, and I had a productive meeting with the GREAT campaign last week to discuss how we can showcase our wonderful county and boost tourism in Rutland. The Government's GREAT campaign was established in the run-up to the 2012 Olympics, with an aim to present the very best of Britain as a destination to visit.

From watersports and cycling at Rutland Water, to the ‘Rutland sea dragon’ – Britain’s largest ever ichthyosaur fossil, and the Rutland Roman mosaic and villa, there is no doubt that we live up to our motto, ‘multum in parvo’ meaning much in little. I’ll continue to do all I can to put us on the map as we deserve to be.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con)

Nationally I’ve very pleased that after 18 months of work, I’ve succeeded in securing significant amendments to the procurement bill which passed earlier this week. As a result of my changes the Government will create a national security procurement unit and mandatory debarment list. Equally my campaign to get illegal Chinese police stations in the UK was successful. They are now all closed.

A brilliant showcase of our county took place at the Rutland County Show recently, which was a phenomenal success. It’s such a joy that the show is back up and running again, and growing from strength to strength after it’s cancellation during the pandemic. Next year will mark the 190th Rutland Show on Sunday, June 2, so make sure you get the date in your diaries early!

In other local news, it’s wonderful to hear that Milo and Wren, from Rutland, are set to represent Rutland and King’s College Hospital at the British Transplant Games next month. Milo and Wren will be competing to raise money for King’s Hospital, where they both received life-saving care after they were born with PFIC-2, a rare genetic liver condition. The Games is a great initiative, aiming to raise awareness of organ donation, while also raising money for the charities and organisations involved. Good luck to you both next month!

I’m always keen to do all we can to support our wonderful local independent businesses, and there’s an exciting scheme coming soon for Oakham shoppers. From July 1, you’ll be able to sign up to the ‘Shop and Support Oakham Loyalty Card Scheme’ for just £20 a year, where shoppers will receive a loyalty card and a sticker for every transaction in a participating shop. Once a month, the completed cards will be collected and a draw will take place to receive shopping vouchers worth £100, £75 and £50. Several local businesses have already signed up, including Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards 2022/3 nominees, Warners Traditional Sweet Shop, Rocka-Buy Records and Quirky Birds! If there are any shops still interested in signing up, do email: info@carolynactonevents.co.uk

Finally, I’m delighted to hear that the hard work of one our brilliant local businesses has been rightly recognised, as Rutland Hall Hotel have been shortlisted as finalists in three categories at the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards. Voting closed this week, so everything crossed for the results!