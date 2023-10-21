Holiday-makers have put Rutland ahead of the rest when it comes to outdoor destinations.

The county was named as the best in England by customers of booking site Pitchup.com.

Campers gave Rutland a top rating for seven out of nine categories including location, quality, facilities, services, cleanliness overall quality.

The Rutland countryside

Founder of Pitchup.com, Dan Yates, said: “Rutland might be small but it attracts big love from campers using our platform. It is the first time we’ve seen a single county top seven out of the nine rating categories we use, which is an amazing achievement.

“However, as a rural county with a huge outdoor visitor attraction – Rutland Water – it is no wonder people who like to spend time in the outdoors are drawn to the area. There is such a lot to offer visitors, from the reservoir itself to the beautiful surrounding countryside, nature reserves and family-friendly attractions. It really does have something for everyone.”

Shropshire and Herefordshire took second and third place.

Dan Yates from Pitchup.com

