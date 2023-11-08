Pensioner passengers stuck aboard a cruise ship have told how people were flung about and left fearing for their lives during a storm.

Holidaymakers aboard the Saga Cruises ship Spirit of Discovery were left terrified after it was hit by bad weather conditions in the Bay of Biscay at the weekend.

The ship hit national headlines this week after about 100 people suffered injuries during a storm, including five passengers needing serious treatment.

Liz and Bruce Allison on the Spirit of Discovery cruise which was hit by a storm in the Bay of Biscay

Among those on board were keen ocean cruisers Liz and Bruce Allison from Oakham.

Liz describes how things started ‘getting rough’ and part of the trip was abandoned as the ship began hitting rocky waves.

By Saturday passengers were given strong sea sickness tablets and the top decks were shut off.

Liz and Bruce, both 75, clung to the walls as they made their way to lunch, which for safety reasons was served in one of the evening restaurants on a lower floor.

“We had just arrived at the restaurant and there was an almighty lurch,” said Liz.

“Some special mechanism had been activated as the ship was so badly affected.

“Everyone who wasn’t hanging on was thrown about the ship.

“The tables in the restaurant flew about 6ft.”

She believes they were in the ‘right place at the right time’ as both of them walked away uninjured.

Despite being told to stay put the concerned couple went back to their cabin which was just a couple of floors away.

An announcement was later made by the captain confining everyone to their rooms.

Liz said: “Luckily my husband has done a lot of amateur sailing so was able to reassure me.

“He had brought a 20ft rope with him in his luggage in case there was anything out of the ordinary which we used to tie things down.

“We tied the doors with a belt strap and the shower door with dressing gown cords.”

Liz and Bruce, who has a catamaran at Rutland Water, spent more than a day confined to the room and passed time watching films, reading books and doing crosswords.

They attempted Scrabble but after a few tiles were placed the ship ‘lurched’ again and ruined the game.

Liz said half of the dining area had been transformed into a medical room after people were left ‘bruised, battered and wearing glass’.

“The average age on the ship was 80 - there were lots of walking sticks and wheelchairs,” she said.

“It was not exactly a robust group.”

The rough weather had closed the port at La Coruña, where the ship was heading, so instead the captain held position north of Spain for about 18 hours before heading to dock at Portsmouth.

Liz and Bruce have been on five ocean cruises and one river cruise, but have never experienced such rough waters.

“Some people said they were never going cruising again but it wouldn’t put us off as it is a very unusual occurrence,” the former personal assistant said.

Liz praised the crew who throughout the ordeal delivered three meals a day to the cabins on paper plates, despite being scared themselves.

“We heard one crew member phoned home asking them to pray for him as they were so worried we wouldn’t survive,” Liz said.

“There was a lot of worry about whether we would get back at all.”

On the final day while in Portsmouth, passengers were allowed to explore the rest of the ship as normal, and Liz understands they will be entitled to some compensation.

A spokesperson for Saga Cruises said: "The ship remained safe at all times, but due to the impact of the storm some guests sustained injuries. All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff.

“While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back, having sailed home in calmer seas.”