A couple are celebrating 70 years of marriage after building their relationship on patience and tolerance.

Betty and John Dixon reached their milestone anniversary on Tuesday (November 14) after meeting as teenagers through their love of dance.

With national service looming, the couple married soon after they met. The service took place at St Faith’s Church in Gaywood, near Kings Lynn, in 1953.

Betty and John Dixon will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on November 14

Betty, 88, said: “It poured with rain but it was a happy day with all the family.”

The newlyweds enjoyed a reception at the church hall and a weekend honeymoon in London where they visited Westminster Abbey and recall the chairs still being set out from the Queen’s coronation earlier that year.

It wasn’t long before John was called away to serve with the Army in Germany. Betty continued to live with her mother and worked as a secretary within local government.

Betty and John Dixon married on November 14, 1953

When he returned John worked as a typesetter for East Midlands Allied Press and later for the Stamford Mercury and Fisher Print in Peterborough. Betty worked at Walkers Bookshop until she retired.

The couple, who live in Stamford, have two children, David Dixon and Caroline Mangan. They also have four grandchildren – Jamie, Ben, Samantha and Gemma – and four great-grandchildren – Ellie, Charlie, Freddie and Lily.

Over the years Betty and John, 91, have enjoyed dancing and foreign holidays. They joined the U3A and regularly attend St Mary’s Church in Stamford.

They believe patience and tolerance is the key to their happy marriage.

David said: “You have to work at a relationship. You can’t just give up at the first hurdle but have to carry on as best you can.”

Betty added: “He has always been there for me”

The couple celebrated their anniversary at Stamford Garden Centre with friends and family.