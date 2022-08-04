A couple who wed at a Stamford church in 1957 have returned for their blue sapphire anniversary celebration.

Jon and Mary Nickerson married at St Mary and St Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church in St Mary’s Street, having met as sixth-formers when they attended Stamford School and Stamford High School.

Mary was born in St Peter’s Street in Stamford and grew up in Priory Road before attending The Priory School in Brownlow Terrace and then the High School, where she became a house captain.