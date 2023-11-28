A couple are celebrating 70 happy years of marriage - which started with the groom sneaking off to the football on their wedding day.

Norman and Edna Howard met at an old time dance in Norfolk when they teenagers.

Although he couldn’t dance then and admits he still can’t dance now, Norman went along “just to be nosy” but never expected to meet his future wife.

Norman and Edna Howard are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on November 28

The couple continued to attend dances together but football was Norman’s big passion, so much so that he slipped away from their wedding celebrations to check how his team was getting on without him.

He said: “I should have been playing with them that day.”

The wedding took place at Docking Church in Norfolk on November 28, 1953. Norman, 91, was a farm worker at the time and Edna worked in the village shop.

Norman and Edna Howard pictured on their wedding day in 1953

They went on to have five children – Christine, Jane, Diane, Ann and Brian - including two sets of twins. The family later moved to Stamford for work. Norman worked as a forklift driver at Ketton Cement until his retirement while Edna worked in a number of shops, including Cundy’s wallpaper shop and Pacey and Canham greengrocers in Stamford.

The Howards now have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Having previously been members of Stamford Bowls Club, the couple also enjoyed many holidays together including a trip to Australia to visit family and going on safari.

They will celebrate their anniversary with a family meal at The Crown in Casterton, having already celebrated Edna’s 90th birthday last week.

Revealing her secret to a successful marriage, Edna said: “We never go to bed on an argument.”

Norman added: “I can’t remember us ever falling out.”