An entrepreneurial couple have designed a revolutionary new paper bottle in a bid to reduce discarded plastic in our seas and oceans.

Scott Nicholas and Rachel Owen set up SUPA (Single Use Plastic Alternative) Products shortly before the first national lockdown in 2020 to create a plastic-free paper bottle for liquids.

Having sold their successful skylight manufacturing business, the Stamford couple came out of retirement after seeing up close the problems plastic can create.

SUPA founders Rachel Owen and Scott Nicholas hope the paper bottle will offer shoppers an alternative to plastic

“We spend quite a lot of time in the sea diving and witnessed first-hand these dumped plastic bottles so we thought there has to be something we can do to have a positive impact on the environment,” said Scott.

“We have seen the amount of damage on the beach and at the bottom of the sea and it’s incredible.”

The bottles are made from paper, bamboo with a seaweed and plant latex inner coating

The pandemic delayed their plans, but after eight months of research, they hit upon their patented design.

The bottles use paper and bamboo, with a seaweed and plant latex inner coating, and can be recycled or composted.

Their Eco Mate range of cleaning products claims to be the world’s first 100 per cent plastic and metal-free products in paper bottles.

Rachel and Scott are pledging 20 per cent of profits to charities which clean up seas and beaches

“One day I was in the kitchen and saw the amount of plastic coming in with the weekly shopping, particularly with laundry products,” Scott added.

“We looked for alternatives and there was just nothing out there.”

They produce 4,000 bottles a month at their factory at Grange Farm, in Carlby where they also manufacture their plant-based laundry liquids.

“We wanted to go the whole route and only use components that are certified,” Scott said.

“Everything we use we send first for analysis to prove it’s 100 per cent biodegradable content.

“For instance, it would be easier for us to buy plastic bottle caps for two or three pence each, but it defeats the object. So we invested in machinery to make bamboo necks and caps.”

The design has attracted interest from corporate giants including Nestle which is interested in collaborating with SUPA for their bottled water.

They have a growing subscription service and sell to eco shops, delivering in electric vans, and the products are also set to be sold on Amazon.

As well as reducing the problem, they also want to help fix the damage, and are committing 20 per cent of profits to four ocean and beach clean-up charities.

“It’s an important part of it,” Scott explained.

“It’s not about making money really, it’s about giving something back.

“Every paper bottle we sell saves 40 grams of plastic, and money will also go to clean up the damage that’s already been done. It’s a double whammy.”

Different bottle sizes and new products are in the pipeline, including a pet shampoo before Christmas.

“We are looking long-term rather than making a quick buck,” Scott added.

“There is a definite demand there.”