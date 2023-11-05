A family forced to move counties to be closer to a hospital has seen their business flourish.

After Harriet and Jamie Arnold met in 2018 at a networking event the pair quickly became a couple and business partners.

Their business Green-Wood By Design offers oak framing and got off to a good start almost immediately.

“It went from one extreme to the next throughout lockdown,” said Harriet, 29.

“We were extremely busy with people doing garden rooms and outdoor living areas.

“Everywhere closed so people were investing in their homes.”

In 2021 Harriet gave birth to their first child Poppy, who was diagnosed with a heart defect and required open heart surgery while she was a baby.

Although Poppy recovered from the operation, there were no nearby hospitals in North Lincolnshire which had departments for children with cardiac conditions.

Anxious to be close to a suitable hospital the family relocated to Cold Overton where they are within a blue light zone of Leicester.

Harriet said: “We decided to take the plunge in February this year to move to a whole new area but it means in an emergency she would be taken to a suitable hospital.

“We are fortunate to now have amazing health care.

“The difference coming here is unbelievable.

“You don’t always know what you need until you need it.”

Since moving the couple have had a second daughter Bridget, who is four months old.

As well as moving house the couple brought their business with them and opened a design hub in Mill Street, Oakham.

“People say Oakham is dying and nothing is open but we felt the town had a lot to give,” said Harriet.

While the business continues to operate online Harriet and Jamie encourage people to visit them in-person.